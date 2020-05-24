Shaw, James ALBANY James Shaw, 64 of Albany, passed away suddenly on May 19, 2020. Born in Paterson, N.J., he was the son of James Faulkner and the late Calietha Faulkner. James was a free spirited person and enjoyed time to himself and listening to old school music. He was even given an award for being so mellow. James was a very loving person and he will be missed by his family and friends. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.