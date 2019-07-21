Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. Egan Jr.. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Egan, James T. Jr. LOUDONVILLE James T. Egan. Jr., 48 of Loudonville, died March 20, 2019. He was born June 24, 1970 in Yonkers, N.Y. He attended North Colonie schools and graduated from Shaker High School in 1988. He then went on to graduate from The College of Saint Rose in Albany. Jimmy was the owner of Latham Paint Center, which he built into a successful business alongside his father and loyal employees. To his friends, he was known as funny, loyal and always generous. James had a very witty sense of humor and his laugh was always contagious. His love for his parents was paramount and he loved his pets as if they were his siblings. He enjoyed karaoke and was very social. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, James Sr. and Marjorie. James leaves behind his aunt, Monica (John) Shanahan; uncles, Desmond (Patricia) Egan and Dermot (Theresa) Egan; numerous cousins and many close friends. A graveside service for Jim will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, on July 27 at 10 a.m. James was an animal lover and donations may be made in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Albany, NY 12204



Egan, James T. Jr. LOUDONVILLE James T. Egan. Jr., 48 of Loudonville, died March 20, 2019. He was born June 24, 1970 in Yonkers, N.Y. He attended North Colonie schools and graduated from Shaker High School in 1988. He then went on to graduate from The College of Saint Rose in Albany. Jimmy was the owner of Latham Paint Center, which he built into a successful business alongside his father and loyal employees. To his friends, he was known as funny, loyal and always generous. James had a very witty sense of humor and his laugh was always contagious. His love for his parents was paramount and he loved his pets as if they were his siblings. He enjoyed karaoke and was very social. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents, James Sr. and Marjorie. James leaves behind his aunt, Monica (John) Shanahan; uncles, Desmond (Patricia) Egan and Dermot (Theresa) Egan; numerous cousins and many close friends. A graveside service for Jim will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, on July 27 at 10 a.m. James was an animal lover and donations may be made in his name to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Albany, NY 12204 Published in Albany Times Union on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close