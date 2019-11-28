Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James T. Fahey. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Restaurant Navona 289 New Scotland Ave Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Fahey, James T. TROY James T. Fahey, age 68, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at his home in Troy surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Albany and grew up in Albany and Loudonville. He also lived briefly in Galway, Ireland. Jim graduated from Shaker High School (1969), and received degrees from Brown University (B.A., 1973) and University at Albany (Ph.D., 1990). He devoted his life to education and taught philosophy at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Albany, Siena College and Sage College. As a philosopher or lover of wisdom, he explored the foundational bases for knowledge and examined the "edges" of what we claim to know. He created innovative and thought provoking courses to help his students think deeply about scientific research, technology, and social issues and consider the ethical and human issues underlying their future professional and personal lives. He was a person of integrity and inspired others to be honest, responsible and compassionate in all their actions and words. As playful as he was serious, Jim loved volleyball, softball, soccer, kayaking, hiking, camping, bicycling, Irish music and creating games for his nephews and nieces and his in-laws from his wife, Kathy's family. Throughout his life Jim was devoted to family and friends and enriched their lives in many ways. He was predeceased by his mother Marie Powell Fahey; father James T. Fahey; and aunt Virginia Powell. His memory will be cherished by his wife, Katherine H. Voegtle of Troy; sister Catherine M. Fahey (Edward G. Watkins) of Albany; brother Joseph P. Fahey (Joan) of Loudonville; nephews, Harrison Watkins (Caroline Corrigan) of Albany and Colin Watkins (Erin Donahue) of Albany; nieces, Brynn Watkins and Margaret Fahey; and great-nephew Graham Watkins. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Thomas Voegtle of Troy and his many in-laws from his wife Kathy's family in Chicago and Wisconsin with whom he shared many starry nights, stories, and laughs. Friends who shared his life, humor and passions will also remember him with smiles and gratitude. We would like to thank staff at New York Oncology and Hematology in Albany, New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia in New York City, and the Community Hospice in Albany for caring for Jim. To celebrate Jim's life, a memorial is planned for December 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Restaurant Navona, 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany. All family and friends are welcome. In memory of Jim, extend a kindness to someone in need of support as he would have. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, consider that Jim would have donated to a local charity (make your own choice based on your experiences with Jim) or to the 's , Jerome Green Family Center at 132 West 32nd St., New York, NY, 10001.



