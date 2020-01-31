|
Mahar, James T. Jr. NISKAYUNA James T. Mahar Jr., 92 of Baker Avenue, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at his home in the loving care of his family. Born in Albany on March 3, 1927, he was the son of the late James T. and Elizabeth Hogan Mahar. He was the devoted husband of the late Emily Ruth Merrill Mahar. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sister Claire Mahar Raymond. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Mahar Caporta of Guilderland; brother Thomas Mahar of Wethersfield, Conn.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Jim was the stepfather of Ray Sheldon of Great Falls, Va., Lisa Sheldon of Duxbury, Mass., Meredith Syed of Orlando, Fla., Amy Sheldon of Altamont, and the late Jeffrey Sheldon; and is survived by several step-grandchildren. Jim was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and Siena College. He received his master's degree from the University of Rochester. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served honorably from 1950-1952. For most of his career he worked as a radiation biologist at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, retiring after more than 35 years of service. Jim grew up in the Pine Hills neighborhood in Albany. He later moved to Guilderland where he lived for many years and was a founding member of the Western Turnpike Rescue Squad. After his marriage he moved to Niskayuna and spent winters at his home in Naples, Fla. where he and Ruth enjoyed playing golf with friends. Those were very happy times for Jim. Each New Year's Day his Cadillac was packed and ready to roll south for golf and sun. But he also truly enjoyed the beauty of Lake George and the fun of the Saratoga Racetrack. Family and friends will remember Jim as a kind and generous man. He was quiet in nature, never one to call attention to his giving or his accomplishments. Jim enjoyed working in his garden in the summer and sitting in front of his fireplace in the fall. His Irish heritage was a source of great pride. He owned more green ties than anyone should ever have! The family would like to extend special thanks to Jim's loving and loyal care givers, Rafena and Shantie, who became like family to him through his long years of failing health. We also give sincere thanks to devoted nephew, John Caporta Jr. who gave Uncle Jim support, caring and love. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Saturday from 9:15 - 10 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekawitha Church, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12309. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation. Spring interment will be in Jonesville Cemetery, Clifton Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Kateri Tekawitha Church. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 31, 2020