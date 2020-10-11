Spenard, Father James T. OSA PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Father James T. Spenard, OSA, 74 of the National Shrine of St. Rita's Church and former, longtime pastor of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, passed to the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Philadelphia. He was born in Waterford on October 4, 1946, and was the beloved son of the late John "Ben" and Alma Baillargeon Spenard. Father Jim was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Waterford and LaSalle Institute, Troy. He entered Good Counsel Novitiate in New Hamburg, N.Y. on September 9, 1964, and professed simple vows on September 10, 1965. Following the novitiate, he attended Villanova University during which time he professed solemn vows on September 14, 1968. He graduated from Villanova in 1969 with a B.A. in philosophy. He did his theological studies at the Washington Theological Coalition from 1969 to 1972, from which he received an M.A. in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 17, 1972, at St. Mary's Church in Waterford, by Bishop Edward J. Maginn. His assignments included, St. Rita's Shrine Church in Philadelphia, St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, St. James Church in Carthage, N.Y. and Immaculate Conception in Hoosick Falls. Father enjoyed the water, whether sailing his sunfish, traveling the intercostal waters and vacationing on the St. Lawrence. We thank the Lord for Father Jim's deep faith, love of the Lord and his holy and generous priesthood. Father Jim will be remembered for his devotion to the people of St. Augustine's Parish and his selfless dedication to serving those in his ministry. He was the beloved brother of John "Jack" Spenard; devoted uncle of Andre (Allison) Spenard and Tony (Patti) Spenard; great-uncle of Olivia and Claire Spenard; and is also survived by several cousins, friends and his Augustinian family. Reception of Father Jim's body will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 16, in St. Augustine's Church, 25-115th St., Troy. Visitations will be from 3 - 7 p.m. on Friday in the church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Attendance at the funeral Mass requires pre-registration, via St. Augustine's Parish website or by calling the parish office, starting on Tuesday, October 13. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced for the viewing and funeral. Interment will be private on Saturday in St. John's Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565-4th. Ave., Troy, 518-235-0952. For online condolences please visit SanvidgeFuneralhome.com