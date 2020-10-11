1/1
Father James T. Spenard OSA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spenard, Father James T. OSA PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Father James T. Spenard, OSA, 74 of the National Shrine of St. Rita's Church and former, longtime pastor of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, passed to the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Philadelphia. He was born in Waterford on October 4, 1946, and was the beloved son of the late John "Ben" and Alma Baillargeon Spenard. Father Jim was a graduate of St. Mary's School in Waterford and LaSalle Institute, Troy. He entered Good Counsel Novitiate in New Hamburg, N.Y. on September 9, 1964, and professed simple vows on September 10, 1965. Following the novitiate, he attended Villanova University during which time he professed solemn vows on September 14, 1968. He graduated from Villanova in 1969 with a B.A. in philosophy. He did his theological studies at the Washington Theological Coalition from 1969 to 1972, from which he received an M.A. in theology. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 17, 1972, at St. Mary's Church in Waterford, by Bishop Edward J. Maginn. His assignments included, St. Rita's Shrine Church in Philadelphia, St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, St. James Church in Carthage, N.Y. and Immaculate Conception in Hoosick Falls. Father enjoyed the water, whether sailing his sunfish, traveling the intercostal waters and vacationing on the St. Lawrence. We thank the Lord for Father Jim's deep faith, love of the Lord and his holy and generous priesthood. Father Jim will be remembered for his devotion to the people of St. Augustine's Parish and his selfless dedication to serving those in his ministry. He was the beloved brother of John "Jack" Spenard; devoted uncle of Andre (Allison) Spenard and Tony (Patti) Spenard; great-uncle of Olivia and Claire Spenard; and is also survived by several cousins, friends and his Augustinian family. Reception of Father Jim's body will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 16, in St. Augustine's Church, 25-115th St., Troy. Visitations will be from 3 - 7 p.m. on Friday in the church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Attendance at the funeral Mass requires pre-registration, via St. Augustine's Parish website or by calling the parish office, starting on Tuesday, October 13. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced for the viewing and funeral. Interment will be private on Saturday in St. John's Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc. 565-4th. Ave., Troy, 518-235-0952. For online condolences please visit SanvidgeFuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Augustine’s Church
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
St. Augustine’s Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved