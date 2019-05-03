Trembly, James T. CASTLETON James "Jay" T. Trembly, 78 of Castleton, passed away on April 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late James and Sally Trembly; and the husband of Joanne Trembly. He was born and raised in Troy. Jay received his master's degree from Siena College, served four years in the U.S. Army and retired from the New York State division of parole in 1999. Jay loved Siena basketball and golfing. He is survived by four children, Jay Trembly, Danielle Ohrin, Sarah Trembly and Nicole Trembly; a sister, Diane Trembly; a niece Lisa Verdonik and nephew Eric Trembly; grandchildren, Tyler Trembly, Julianna Masi, Michael Ohrin, and AJ Regnowski, as well as great-grandchildren. The wake will be held at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. The burial service will be held on May 7, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 3, 2019