James V. Mahar Sr.
Mahar, James V. Sr. LATHAM James V. Mahar Sr., 80, passed away on May 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Janice, who passed away on January 13, 2019. Born and educated in Albany, he was the second oldest son born to Thomas and Isabella Skelly Mahar. James joined the Navy, at 17, and was stationed in both Hawaii and California. He married the love of his life, Janice Bilisle, on October 31, 1959, and they were married for 59 years. James was a truck driver for many years employed by McKesson Liquors and Ramapo. He was also employed by the Times Union and also Albany Parking Authority where he retired from. James enjoyed bowling, golfing and his annual vacations in Orlando with his family thus leaving many wonderful memories. He enjoyed playing the numbers and the day he won the Take 5, we will never forget. James was predeceased by his wife Janice. He is survived by his loving and devoted children, Donna (Scott), Lorrie (Thomas) and James Jr., also, his estranged son, Todd; nine grandchildren, Kourtney, Danielle, Brittany, Brady, James III, Heather, Amber, Kelsey and Sarah; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Brianna and James IV; siblings, Robert, Thomas and Paul; and his faithful canine companion, Milo along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandchildren, Steven and Amanda; his brother Charles; and sister Rosemary. The family wishes to thank the Rensselaer County Community Hospice, and especially his nurse Sara Templin, and Dr. Anthony Cagino for the wonderful care he provided to our Dad. Funeral services were held privately. Online condolences may be offered to the family at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.
