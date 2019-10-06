|
|
Bashford, James W. ALBANY James W. Bashford, 73 of Albany, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. James was born in Troy, the son of the late Warren and Ruth (Lee) Bashford. He was also the stepson of the late Ruth (Dempsey) Bashford. He served in the Navy from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He retired from Amtrak after 20 years as an electrician and a member of IBEW. Survivors include his wife, Judith A. (Sadynica) Bashford; sons, Wayne (Susan) Bashford, and Glenn Bashford; granddaughters, Carly Bashford and Rachel Bashford; and brothers, Kenneth Bashford and Paul Bashford. He was predeceased by his sister, Judi Moore. Jim enjoyed all aspects of life to the fullest. Jim and Judi loved to travel and see the country, especially anywhere near the beach. Their favorite times were spent in the Caribbean Islands and New Smyrna Beach, Fla. They traveled from coast to coast seeing all there was to see. Jim was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting all casinos, especially in Las Vegas. As "Papa," nothing brought a bigger smile to his face than seeing his Empress (Carly) and his Princess (Rachel) walk in the door. He was married to Judi for 53 years and they raised two amazing sons together. He was the ultimate family man. To Bill Daniels, you were the greatest best friend he could have ever asked for. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and aids of Community Home Care Hospice and the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Their help and compassion can't be measured. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 9 - 11 a.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James's name to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019