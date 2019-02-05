Clyne, James W. DELMAR James W. Clyne, age 85 of Delmar, died on February 1, 2019. He was born in New Haven, Conn. on February 10, 1933. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, Amherst College, and Albany Law School. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate general, he worked in Albany for the New York State Insurance Department, including seventeen years as deputy superintendent. James was a communicant at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar. He is survived by his children, Christine Clyne (Edward Beecher) of Tamworth, N.H., James W. Clyne Jr. (Shauneen McNally) of Delmar, Elizabeth Clyne of Delmar and Carolyn Clyne (Andrew Ross) of Sandy, Utah. He had six grandchildren, Jesse Beecher, Juliana Beecher, Kathleen Clyne, James W. Clyne III, and Ryan and Ethan Long; and two great-grandchildren, Elsa Beecher and Faye Beecher. He is also survived by his friend, Deborah Greer, and her children, Jason Greer and Nicole Wereb. James was predeceased by his wife, Diane Crannell Clyne (1984); his brother, John J. Clyne; and his sister, Helen Potter. The family is grateful to Dropadie Mercer for the care and companionship she provided. Calling hours will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Thursday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Thomas the Apostle Church on Friday, February 8, at 9:30 a.m. followed by internment in the Calvary Cemetery in Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019