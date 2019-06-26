Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 9:15 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Ambrose Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Connors, James W. WATERVLIET James W. "Poopsie" Connors, 79, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving children on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Troy on October 10, 1939, he was the son of the late William H. Sr. and Hazel Karr Connors. Jim was raised in Watervliet and graduated from St. Patrick's Grammar School, Catholic Central High School in Troy and attended Siena College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. Jim had a 34 year career with the U.S. Postal Service in Watervliet. He began as a carrier, then became a supervisor and retired as the Superintendent of Postal Operations. Following retirement, he was employed by the NYS Dept. of Transportation for five years and by the City of Watervliet Civil Service Commission. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet and was president of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was a member of the Watervliet Lodge of Elks #1500 and a member of its Dart League, Watervliet K of C and the Watervliet AOH. Jim was an avid fan of the Cleveland Brown and the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed bowling in his younger days, trips to the Saratoga Race Course and vacations in Daytona Beach, Fla. and the Carolinas. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth E. Gabriel Connors who died in 2005; loving father of James W. (Deborah) Connors of Cohoes, Anne Marie Mollnow of Watervliet, Mary Beth Spence of Cohoes, William F. Connors of Watervliet and Ruth Anne (Michael) Lambert of Rensselaer; proud grandfather of Amanda (Anthony Scanu, Derek Mollnow, Greg (Desiree) Mollnow, Olivia Richards, Bret Mollnow, Robert E. Connors, Ellen Spence, Thomas Spence and Domonick Lambert; great-grandfather of Anthony Vincent Scanu, III; dear brother of John (Kay) Connors of Watervliet and the late William H. Connors, Jr. and Hazel Connors; brother in law of Guido Gabriel of Troy, Frederick (Joan) Gabriel of Orleans, Mass., Joseph Macutek of Troy and William Assini of Latham. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John F. Tallman. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Ambrose Church Food Pantry, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at











