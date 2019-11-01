Grant, James W. NISKAYUNA James W. Grant "Ted," 56, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a long illness, with his loving family by his side. Ted was the son of the late James E. Grant Sr. and Anne E. Grant. Ted worked for A.M. Marron Masonry for many years and then for the last 15 years with the Local 2, Masons Union in Albany, retiring in 2017. He enjoyed bowling, water skiing, boating, outdoor activities, was a NASCAR fan and was an avid N.Y. Giants fan. In addition to his parents, Ted was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Michael and one niece. Ted is survived by his siblings, James E. (Theresa) Grant Jr., Anne Marie (Daniel VanBuskirk) Marron, and James "Douglas" (Diane) Grant. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Sunday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Their will be a prayer service at the funeral home on Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. and then the burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205, in Ted's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2019