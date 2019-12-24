Hathaway, James W. II POESTENKILL James W. Hathaway II, 46 of Plank Road, Petersburg, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the St. Peters Hospice Inn after a long illness. Born in Albany, Jimmy was the son of James W. Hathaway and Faith Schermerhorn Hathaway and the beloved husband of Heidi Dodge Hathaway. Jimmy had grown up in Lebanon and Troy and had resided in Poestenkill for the past 12 years. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local #294 and had been a truckdriver for Tomra Recycling for the past 25 years. Jimmy enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hiking. He was a proud dad to his children. Survivors in addition to his parents and wife include his children, Kaila Gray, Kasandra Hathaway-Hill, James, Dominic, Alexandria, Kayden, Kameryn Hathaway and Cora Salvo; his siblings, Billy, Teddy, Floyd, Hope and Faith Hathaway, Charles Swanson, Eric VanZandt and Steven Hatch; along with six granddaughters; one grandson; and several nieces and nephews. Jimmy was the father of the late Landon Hathaway; and brother of the late Frankie Hathaway. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 5-7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 N.Y. 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park with a service to follow at 7 p.m. The family suggest donations in memory of James W. Hathaway II may be made to the Community Hospice c/o the Gift Processing Center 310 So. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208 Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019