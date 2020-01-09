Klein, James W. SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. James W. Klein , 81, of Southampton, N.J. passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Klein; and was the beloved husband of 57 years to the late Mary Anne Klein. A proud member of the U.S. Air Force, Jim retired as Master Sergeant in 1976 after 21 years of service. He was assigned to many locations stateside and overseas, and spent many wonderful years traveling with his wife Mary Anne by his side. In retirement, Jim kept active as a school board member in Lansingburgh, N.Y. and was a 60-year life member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was also a member of the American Legion, Air Force Sergeants Association, and the Nuclear Weapons Technician Association. After Jim and Mary Anne moved to Southampton, Jim was busy with volunteer service with the LeisureTowne Civic League and Board of Trustees. He also enjoyed spending time with the golf league, pool league and LeisureTowne Veterans Association. Jim was the loving father of Larry Klein and his wife Mary. He was the loving grandfather of Zachary and Sarah Klein. He was the loving brother of William "Bill" Klein and his wife Pat. He was the loving uncle of John Klein, Jr. and Brittany Godfrey and her husband Carl. Relatives and Friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, January 12, from 35 p.m. at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 13 from 10 11 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family asks that donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852, or at https://fisherhouse.org/ (www.BradleyStow.com)
