Largay, James W. TROY James W. "Bill" Largay, 83 of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by family. He was born and grew up in Troy and was the son of the late James R. and Lillian Largay. He attended Catholic Central High School and went on to St. Lawrence University. A longtime member of the Lions Club and Troy Country Club, James loved golfing, skiing, motorcycles and spending Saturday mornings at Duncan's with his grandson. He was proud of his home and enjoyed reminiscing of sailing his boat in the Long Island Sound. James had a love for animals that rivaled his love for people and welcomed and warmed his heart to anyone or animal in need. A kind and giving listener and generous grandfather, he will be missed for always finding in life something to smirk at, and for his unfailing love for those lucky enough to have known him. James is survived by his beloved daughter, Cara Rych of Troy; son, James (Maria) Largay of Lodi, Wis.; grandchildren, Casey (Dave), Gage (Leah), Madeline, Emily and Dana; and his beloved pets. He was predeceased by his father and mother James R. and Lillian Largay; and his beloved son-in-law, Douglas Cadman. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Saturday from 10 to11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 55 North Lake Ave., Troy. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church. In keeping with the family's wish and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit







