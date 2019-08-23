Morby, James W. GUILDERLAND James W. Morby, 86, passed away after a long illness, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Jim was born in Albany, the son of the late William and Jennie Morby. He was the devoted husband of 64 years to Harriet (Sabot) Morby. He resided in Guilderland for over 50 years and enjoyed his winter months in Florida. Jim was a United States Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a superintendent/carpenter and belonged to the Carpenters Local Union # 291 for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, John, Robert, Gerald, Lawrence, Richard, Delores, Gloria and Mary. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Harriet Morby; and his dedicated daughter, Wendy Morby. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Morby; and his sister Patricia Harbeck. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Sunday, August 25, from 12 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, in Jim's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2019