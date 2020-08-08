1/1
James W. Ostrander
1935 - 2020
Ostrander, James W. CASTLETON James W. Ostrander, of Castleton, retiree of the East Greenbush Central School District, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 4, 2020. Born on October 28, 1935, in Brookview, N.Y., he was the son of the late Gustin and Esther (Potter) Ostrander. He was predeceased by his wife, of over 60 years, Huguette (DeLisle) Ostrander. James served in the Army from 1955-1957 and was honorably discharged. If you knew "Jim," he was an unconventional socialite of Rensselaer County, working odd jobs for over 50 years, building custom-made decks, roofing, skylights, and everything in between. He was able to offer a kind word, a hand of assistance or simply a joke (perhaps politically incorrect) to make a person smile. Jim was the type of person who could walk into a diner 250 miles from home for a coffee shake and run into someone he knew, this applied from Bangor, Maine to Duvall Street in Key West, Fla. The day he passed he was surrounded by his family and visited by close friends. He is survived by his daughter Theresa (Ostrander) Eubanks and son-in-law Robert Eubanks; his son Michael Ostrander and daughter-in-law Sandra (DiNovo) Ostrander; his sister Jeannie (Ostrander) Patrie; his brother Gustin Ostrander; and grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Monday, August 10, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Due to the pandemic, masks, social distancing and a maximum of 15 visitors will be allowed to pay brief respects at a time. Burial will be private.






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
