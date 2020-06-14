Pertierra, James W. COHOES James W. Pertierra, 70 of Cohoes, passed away at Albany Medical Center on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Schenectady and was the son of Marie Monaco Pertierra of Rotterdam and the late William Pertierra. He was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. He was retired from Verizon Telephone Company in Albany as manager of the Real Estate Division. He also worked for Minor League Baseball and the Tri-City Valley Cats. Baseball was life and his family was his life. He loved his family and was loved by his family and friends. Friends would say he was the nicest person they ever met. Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 40 years, Janet Lentine Pertierra of Cohoes; and his sons, Matthew (Heather) Pertierra of Cohoes, Daniel Pertierra of Cohoes and Mark (Meghan) Pertierra of Rotterdam. He was the grandfather, "Goopah," of Brynn, Leah, and future baby boy Luca James Pertierra; brother of Hawkwind Pertierra of Rotterdam and Elizabeth (John) Puglisi of Niskayuna; and brother-in-law of Frank (Millie) Lentine of Binghamton, N.Y., John (Vicki) Lentine of Townsend, Mass., Patti Lentine of North Adams, Mass., and Chris Lentine of New York City. Also survived by nieces, nephews, grandniece, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Monday, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Jim in a special way may donate to the charity of their choice. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.