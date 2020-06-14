James W. Pertierra
Pertierra, James COHOES James W. Pertierra, 70, passed away on June 10, 2020. Call, 4-6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. All other services will be private. Please visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Janet & family, so very sorry to hear of Jims
passing. Anyone who had the privilege of
knowing him would attest that he truly was
a gentleman , definitely a family man and a gentle soul. Any time I ran into him he would always take the time to ask how my family was and what was I up to. May the memories that you have created , sustain you during this difficult time.
Darlene Kurzynski
