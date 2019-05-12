Van Deusen, James W. Jr. PITTSBURG, Calif. James W. Van Deusen Jr. of Pittsburg, Calif., formerly of Castleton-on-Hudson, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lone Tree Convalescent Hospital after a long illness. Born in Albany, Jim graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, attended Hudson Valley Community College, and served in the U.S. Navy. Jack of all trades and master of many, Jim will be missed by all. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Mara Van Deusen; sisters, Ann Marie Waldron and Trish Van Deusen; two nieces, Heather Kirkland and April Albertson; a nephew, Wallace Morris; a great-niece and great-nephew; an aunt; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Stella Van Deusen; and nephew, Christopher Morris. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary's of the Nativity Church, 26 Church St., Nassau at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, and interment will be in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery in Nassau. Friends and relatives are invited to an informal gathering at 12 p.m. at the North Chatham Fire House.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019