Welsh, James W. EAST GREENBUSH James W. Welsh, 91, of East Greenbush passed away Fri day, January 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family. James was born in Albany the son of the late James K. and the late Helen M. Bailey Welsh. Jim graduated high school and entered the Army and served two years. Then started work as an award winning Ford mechanic, then later retired in 1990 as a maintenance mechanic for East Greenbush DPW after 21 years of service. He was predeceased by siblings, Virginia Welsh, Lillian Dominski, Janet Wagner, Donald Welsh. Survivors include his wife, Jane (White) Welsh; daughters, Marsha (Howard) Horn, Barbara Lischak, Jeanne (Joseph) Beyor; son, James (Cathy) Welsh Jr.; sisters, Shirley Connell, MaryJane Leporta, Helen DiTullio; brother, Frank Welsh. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer, immediatley followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in James's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020