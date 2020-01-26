|
Tunney, James X. "Jim" CLIFTON PARK James Xavier "Jim" Tunney, 76, of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital, Hospice Inn. Born in Philadelphia, Pa. and raised in Albany, Jim was the son of the late James Thomas Tunney and Alice Marie Matlack Tunney. He was a graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany, earned a bachelor of business administration from Siena College in Loudonville and both a masters of science in education and masters in business administration from SUNY Albany. Jim was proud to have Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor accreditations. Jim retired from the N.Y.S. Commission on Quality of Care for the Mentally Disabled in Schenectady and had previously been employed at the N.Y.S. Legislative Commission on Expenditure Review in Albany. Before working for N.Y.S., he taught accounting at Russell Sage College in Troy and at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke, Pa. Jim also continually operated his own private CPA practice, James X. Tunney, CPA. Jim was an accomplished golfer, captain of the golf team at both VI and Siena, and was proud to have a Hole-In-One. He also loved to read, travel, deep sea fish and, most of all, spend time visiting with his children and grandchildren. Jim had been a member of the Shriner's in Dallas, Pa., and was a communicant at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Linda A. Harper Tunney of Clifton Park. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June. Together they are the proud parents to James M. (Angie) Tunney of Cary, N.C., Christopher J. (Paula) Tunney of Clinton, Conn. and Matthew R. Tunney of Raleigh, N.C. He was also the cherished "Grandpa" to Leanna S. Tunney, James N. Tunney, Kaitlyn A. Tunney, and Justin C. Tunney. He was the brother of Katherine T. "Kay" Tunney of Annapolis, Md. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. Interment will immediately follow in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the , in memory of James X. Tunney. Please feel free to offer your online condolences by visiting Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020