Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie Lynn Gallagher DeCanio. View Sign

DeCanio, Jamie Lynn Gallagher ALBANY Jamie Lynn Gallagher DeCanio died peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on April 17, 2019, at the age of 68. Jamie is survived by her daughters, Shayna (Jason) Usher, and Kalyn DeCanio; her brother Jay (Eileen) Gallagher; and her significant other Tom Hill. She was the number one fan to her four grandchildren, Shane DeCanio, Gianna Cosenza, Sydney and Jason Usher whom she will continue to "Love to the Moon and Back." She was the adoring aunt of Michelle Gallagher, William Murdick and Sean Gallagher. She is also survived by her former husband, Thomas J. DeCanio (Lea). She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ellis Gallagher and Maida Gallagher Quinn; and her stepfather Robert Quinn. Jamie was born on March 10, 1951, to James and Maida Gallagher. She attended Guilderland High School, SUNY Plattsburg and graduated with a master's degree in special education from SUNY Albany. Jamie taught preschool children with special needs for over 30 years with Capital District Beginnings. She enjoyed golfing, watching the Yankees and stamping with her Stampin' Up club. Jamie also enjoyed serving and attending Life.Church Albany. After her strokes in 2015, she enjoyed time with the Sunnyview Therapeutic Recreation Class. She found great connection with Julie Hart, her graduate students, and fellow participants of the TBI Communication Class at The College of Saint Rose. Jamie's most treasured moments were spent loving, supporting and cheering on her grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank her nurse, Brittany Dover, who provided exceptional care, love, and support to Jamie and the entire family after her strokes in 2016. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, the nurses at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, her caregivers Erica Ottaviano, and Jillian Manico, and our Life.Church family. A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the Life.Church Albany, 687 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jamie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 or The Moving Message Fund, Julie Hart, The College of Saint Rose at 432 Western Ave, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message for the family, please visit







DeCanio, Jamie Lynn Gallagher ALBANY Jamie Lynn Gallagher DeCanio died peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on April 17, 2019, at the age of 68. Jamie is survived by her daughters, Shayna (Jason) Usher, and Kalyn DeCanio; her brother Jay (Eileen) Gallagher; and her significant other Tom Hill. She was the number one fan to her four grandchildren, Shane DeCanio, Gianna Cosenza, Sydney and Jason Usher whom she will continue to "Love to the Moon and Back." She was the adoring aunt of Michelle Gallagher, William Murdick and Sean Gallagher. She is also survived by her former husband, Thomas J. DeCanio (Lea). She was preceded in death by her parents, James Ellis Gallagher and Maida Gallagher Quinn; and her stepfather Robert Quinn. Jamie was born on March 10, 1951, to James and Maida Gallagher. She attended Guilderland High School, SUNY Plattsburg and graduated with a master's degree in special education from SUNY Albany. Jamie taught preschool children with special needs for over 30 years with Capital District Beginnings. She enjoyed golfing, watching the Yankees and stamping with her Stampin' Up club. Jamie also enjoyed serving and attending Life.Church Albany. After her strokes in 2015, she enjoyed time with the Sunnyview Therapeutic Recreation Class. She found great connection with Julie Hart, her graduate students, and fellow participants of the TBI Communication Class at The College of Saint Rose. Jamie's most treasured moments were spent loving, supporting and cheering on her grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank her nurse, Brittany Dover, who provided exceptional care, love, and support to Jamie and the entire family after her strokes in 2016. The family would also like to thank the staff at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital, the nurses at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, her caregivers Erica Ottaviano, and Jillian Manico, and our Life.Church family. A funeral is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the Life.Church Albany, 687 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jamie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the City Mission of Schenectady 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305 or The Moving Message Fund, Julie Hart, The College of Saint Rose at 432 Western Ave, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close