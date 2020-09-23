Roberts, Jan Hyde TROY Jan Hyde Roberts of Troy passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 5 p.m. surrounded by her loving daughter, sister, and brother-in-law. Born and raised in Troy, Jan was the daughter of the late Franklin Hyde and Mabel Hyde. Jan worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Education in the Library for the Blind, having retired in 1986 to raise her daughter, Ryan Marie. Educated in Troy, Jan took to sports in her youth and passed the love of softball on to her daughter. Jan immersed herself in playing softball with her husband Tom, and then began coaching softball (and her daughter) in the Brunswick Girls' Softball league and the Classie Lassies' Softball league before retiring from coaching in 2003. Jan loved to be around her family, her friends, and sports. She was a devout New York Football Giants fan as well as an R.P.I. hockey fan and season ticket holder for decades. Jan is survived by her daughter, Ryan Marie Roberts of Naples, Fla.; her siblings, Bonnie (Chuck) Mattoon of Troy, and Herb (Barbara) Hyde of Cohoes; and her sisters-in-law, Chris (Joseph) Hannan of Guilderland, Carol (Dr. I.C.) Fernando of Cleveland, Ohio, Susan (Elias) Rivera of Pennsylvania, and Mary Beth (Dr. Adam) Ainspan of Vienna, Va. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jan was predeceased by her siblings, Frank, John, and Clifford Hyde and Kathleen Zayachek, Brenda Robinson, Dorothy Iachetta, and Patricia O'Bomsawin. The family would like to thank Dr. Brewer and nurses Billy and Rachel at St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. Ryan Marie would like to thank her aunt Bonnie, uncle Chuck, and uncle Herb for their help over the past few years. Family and friends are invited and may call at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh on Thursday, September 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. Interment will be for family only in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Contributions in memory of Jan may be made to the athletics program at Marco Island Academy, 2255 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL, 34145. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com