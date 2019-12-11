Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Panek. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Send Flowers Obituary

Panek, Jan CLIFTON PARK Jan Panek of Clifton Park passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was 89 years old. The son of the late Ludvik Panek and Marie Pankova, Jan was born on August 10, 1930, in Benesov, Czechoslovakia. Jan holds a Ph.D. from Charles University in Prague. He worked in the research laboratory Vyzkumneho Ustavu Silnoproude Elektrotekniky on insulation coordination. He began working for the United Nations (UNESCO) in order to get his family safely out from behind the Iron Curtain. This was his proudest accomplishment, and one for which his family is most grateful. In 1965 he moved his family to Pakistan where he was a professor in power generation and distribution systems at University of Lahore. In 1967 he moved with UNESCO to Mexico City to found the graduate program in electrical power generation and distribution at the National Polytechnic Institute, where he became a Fellow in 1971. That same year he joined General Electric to head the high power laboratory in Philadelphia. In 1978 he relocated to Schenectady as a section manager in power systems, designing high voltage transmission systems. He retired from G.E. in 1994, but continued an international consultancy and taught graduate courses at R.P.I. He was a long-time member and fellow of the international engineering professional associations CIGRE and IEEE. An award-winning wood turner, he enjoyed wood-turning, carving and making furniture. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, fly fishing, skiing, tennis and bike riding. While he hiked extensively across the U.S. and Canada, he had a particular love of the Adirondacks. He and his wife Eva traveled the world throughout their time together. Taky drnkal na kytaru. He is remembered for his humor, his strength, and the vivid life he led. He is survived by his wife Eva Panek; daughter Hana (Martin Weber) Panek; son Paul Panek; sister Jirina Krbuskova; grandchildren, Julie, Alex, Michael, Brian; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Adina. A celebration of his life will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the by going to To express condolences, please visit







Panek, Jan CLIFTON PARK Jan Panek of Clifton Park passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was 89 years old. The son of the late Ludvik Panek and Marie Pankova, Jan was born on August 10, 1930, in Benesov, Czechoslovakia. Jan holds a Ph.D. from Charles University in Prague. He worked in the research laboratory Vyzkumneho Ustavu Silnoproude Elektrotekniky on insulation coordination. He began working for the United Nations (UNESCO) in order to get his family safely out from behind the Iron Curtain. This was his proudest accomplishment, and one for which his family is most grateful. In 1965 he moved his family to Pakistan where he was a professor in power generation and distribution systems at University of Lahore. In 1967 he moved with UNESCO to Mexico City to found the graduate program in electrical power generation and distribution at the National Polytechnic Institute, where he became a Fellow in 1971. That same year he joined General Electric to head the high power laboratory in Philadelphia. In 1978 he relocated to Schenectady as a section manager in power systems, designing high voltage transmission systems. He retired from G.E. in 1994, but continued an international consultancy and taught graduate courses at R.P.I. He was a long-time member and fellow of the international engineering professional associations CIGRE and IEEE. An award-winning wood turner, he enjoyed wood-turning, carving and making furniture. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hiking, fly fishing, skiing, tennis and bike riding. While he hiked extensively across the U.S. and Canada, he had a particular love of the Adirondacks. He and his wife Eva traveled the world throughout their time together. Taky drnkal na kytaru. He is remembered for his humor, his strength, and the vivid life he led. He is survived by his wife Eva Panek; daughter Hana (Martin Weber) Panek; son Paul Panek; sister Jirina Krbuskova; grandchildren, Julie, Alex, Michael, Brian; and great-grandchildren, Isaac and Adina. A celebration of his life will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the by going to To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.