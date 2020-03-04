|
Tuma, Jan "John" COHOES Jan "John" Tuma, 90 of Rensselaer Avenue, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Belarussia, he was the son of the late Jozef and Ardziewicz Tuma. Jan moved to the U.S. in 1965. A mason by trade, he had worked with Mason & Bricklayers Local 2 on many projects throughout the area including the South Mall in Albany. Jan is survived by his wife Felicja Tuma; his daughters, Grace Tuma and Jeanine Loya (Andy); his grandchildren, Andrea Loya (Dennis Prudomme Jr.) and Patrick Loya (Sarah); and his great-grandchildren, Colin and Lucas. He is also survived by his extended family in Europe. Funeral services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford.Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 20 Page Ave., Cohoes, NY, 12047 or to your local animal shelter. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020