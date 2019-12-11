O'Connor, Jane A. GUILDERLAND Jane A. O'Connor, age 87, peacefully passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident of Guilderland. Jane was a graduate of the Academy of the Holy Names. She retired from the N.Y.S. Retirement System after 42 years of service as the assistant director of retirement benefits. She loved her family, friends and her dogs. Jane was an avid golfer and bowler. She volunteered at St. Madeleine Sophie Church and volunteered at local schools and was loved by many in the community. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Gertrude Olenhouse; her husband, Bernie O'Connor; her son, Carey O'Connor; and her longtime companion, Bob McCutcheon. Jane is survived by her son, Col. Christopher E. O'Connor, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) and his wife Deborah of Virginia and her daughter, Anne M. Meyers of Guilderland; five grandchildren: Capt. Brian C. O'Connor, U.S. Marine Corps and his wife Valerie, Katherine E. O'Connor, Colin P. O'Connor, Bethany A. Meyers and Megan E. Meyers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, December 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. All are welcome to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jane's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019