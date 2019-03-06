DelTosta-Shannon, Jane Aileen DELMAR Jane Aileen DelTosta-Shannon was born and passed away in her home in Delmar on February 25, 2019. Jane was fiercely loved and her arrival into this World was eagerly awaited by family and friends. Her parents have many fond memories of Jane while she was still growing inside of mom. Jane is survived by her mom, Jill E. DelTosta and dad, Roger P. Shannon; as well as her great-grandparents, Simona Shannon, Joseph DeBernardis, and his wife Mary Jo DeBernardis; her grandparents, Theresa DelTosta, William DelTosta, Linda Shannon, and Joseph Shannon; her aunts, Kim Seymour and Kerry DelTosta; her uncles, Jacob Shannon and Kevin Seymour; and her cousins, Kinley Seymour and Kolton Seymour. Relatives, friends, and the community are invited to calling hours on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sage Femme Shares, 963 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, a fund to support families in our community during their pregnancy, birth, and newborn experiences. applebeefuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Aileen DelTosta-Shannon.
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019