Berlin, Jane Ann Canfield CLIFTON PARK Jane Ann Canfield Berlin, 76, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Green Island, daughter of the late James and Emma Smith Canfield, she had resided in the Capital District, moving to Clifton Park in 1967. Jane had been employed at the Parkwood Restaurant in Clifton Park for 14 years and then by the dental office of Dr. Oliver for three years and lastly for Verizon for 17 years, retiring as an analyst in 2006. Jane also worked as a volunteer for the American Heart Association. She enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, but her greatest joy was being with and taking care of her family. She is the beloved wife of Joseph Berlin; loving mother of Todd (Joan), Joseph, Thomas and Tim (Julie) Berlin; cherished grandmother of Cory (Melissa), Jeremy (Heather), Adam, Courtney, Tara, Joseph, Matt and Chris; great-grandmother of Colton, Callie, Camden, Maddalyn and Brayden; sister of James Canfield and the late Kenneth Canfield. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the McNulty Funeral Home, 147 Hudson Avenue, Green Island on Thursday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions in memory of Jane be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142, , Office of Development, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive, #100, Albany, NY 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019