Smith, Jane Ann TROY Jane Ann Smith of Troy died on September 11, 2020. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Wilhelmina Scherhans Smith and Ellsworth G. Smith; and granddaughter Victoria Marie. Jane is survived by her son Douglas (Laura Ehrich); grandchildren, Lianna May, Scott Douglas, and Kaileigh Marie; niece Marlene Naumann; nephew Eric Smith; dear friends, Carol and Robert Prescott, and acquaintances from Lansingburgh, in particular Verdiles. Jane was a talented artist, designing the N.Y.S. Liberty license plates, among many other pieces for the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles. Her family wishes to thank The Pines at Catskill for providing excellent and compassionate care. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
