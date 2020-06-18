Jane B. Kieper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kieper, Jane B. ALBANY Jane B. Kieper of Albany passed away on June 16, 2020, at age 88. She was predeceased by her husband Richard D. Kieper Sr.; and brother Howard Terko. Jane is survived by her children, Richard D. Kieper Jr., James M. (Jane) Kieper, Kathy (Paul) Engwer, Tim Kieper, and Sue Kieper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Dowling and Judy Rostron, and several nieces and nephews. Jane was a retiree of New York State. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and quilt making. Jane also enjoyed going to, and spending time at, camp and family gatherings. Jane will be dearly missed by all she loved and who loved her. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering sizes within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed, inside and outside of our chapels. Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Clare, 1947 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Memory Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Church of St. Clare
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved