Kieper, Jane B. ALBANY Jane B. Kieper of Albany passed away on June 16, 2020, at age 88. She was predeceased by her husband Richard D. Kieper Sr.; and brother Howard Terko. Jane is survived by her children, Richard D. Kieper Jr., James M. (Jane) Kieper, Kathy (Paul) Engwer, Tim Kieper, and Sue Kieper; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Dowling and Judy Rostron, and several nieces and nephews. Jane was a retiree of New York State. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and quilt making. Jane also enjoyed going to, and spending time at, camp and family gatherings. Jane will be dearly missed by all she loved and who loved her. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Gathering sizes within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed, inside and outside of our chapels. Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Church of St. Clare, 1947 Central Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Memory Gardens.