Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Barbara Kinney. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kinney, Jane Barbara WESTERLO Jane Barbara Kinney, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a wife, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 67, at St. Peter's Hospital, in Albany. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her life. She was born to the late Robert and Ruth Dolen on August 7, 1952. A loving mother and homemaker, Jane was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved nothing more than to have here family gather and have her house filled with laughter and to see her boys smile. Besides her family the next thing that brought her joy was her dogs, Gizmo, Pepper, Shadow, Lucky, Cricket and Chester. Her dogs provided her with much love and comfort. Jane is survived by her husband, Glenn Kinney; her five sons, Edward, Al, Scott, David and Michael; her six siblings, Robert, Karl, Ruth Bader, Eric, Richard and Joan Standard; and her twelve grandchildren, Kimberly, Isaiah, Alexandra, Kennedy, Kyle, Tylar, Payton, Meadow, Ian, Chayce, Ella and Bree; in addition to countless number of other loving relatives and close friends. She will be missed by all and never forgotten. A special thank you to Drs. Nagandi and Savage and their staff. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jane's family on Monday, October 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Her funeral service will follow at 9 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow immediately in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those wishing to remember Jane in a special way may send contributions to either The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message for the family, please visit











Kinney, Jane Barbara WESTERLO Jane Barbara Kinney, a daughter, a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a wife, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 67, at St. Peter's Hospital, in Albany. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched throughout her life. She was born to the late Robert and Ruth Dolen on August 7, 1952. A loving mother and homemaker, Jane was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved nothing more than to have here family gather and have her house filled with laughter and to see her boys smile. Besides her family the next thing that brought her joy was her dogs, Gizmo, Pepper, Shadow, Lucky, Cricket and Chester. Her dogs provided her with much love and comfort. Jane is survived by her husband, Glenn Kinney; her five sons, Edward, Al, Scott, David and Michael; her six siblings, Robert, Karl, Ruth Bader, Eric, Richard and Joan Standard; and her twelve grandchildren, Kimberly, Isaiah, Alexandra, Kennedy, Kyle, Tylar, Payton, Meadow, Ian, Chayce, Ella and Bree; in addition to countless number of other loving relatives and close friends. She will be missed by all and never forgotten. A special thank you to Drs. Nagandi and Savage and their staff. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jane's family on Monday, October 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Her funeral service will follow at 9 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow immediately in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those wishing to remember Jane in a special way may send contributions to either The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.