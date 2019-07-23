Guest Book View Sign Service Information McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 (518)-235-4741 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy 870 2nd Ave Troy , NY 12182 View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Mary's Church Crescent , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fox, Jane C. (Wells) RPh. CLIFTON PARK Jane C. (Wells) Fox RPh., 73 of Clifton Park, gently entered eternal rest on July 16, 2019. Jane was born in Troy on October 27, 1945, to Joseph H. and Anna (Fandl) Wells. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bryan F. Fox. Jane participated in athletics, clubs and service organizations; and was selected for school academic honor societies during her high school years at Lansingburgh High School. "Wellsie," as she was known, undoubtedly will be joining her classmates of '63 sitting on the eternal "Burgh High Wall." Jane was a graduate of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (A.C.P.H.S.), '68 - Bachelor of Science. She was a member of Lambda Kappa Sigma Sorority and Newman Club. Jane was the A.C.P.H.S.'s representative at the instillation of the president of Empire College in Saratoga Springs. A N.Y.S. licensed pharmacist, Jane served full-time and part-time as a staff pharmacist at several local independent pharmacies, including Fallons-Troy Pharmacy and Fallons-Latham Medical; she was employed at Marra's Pharmacy for nearly 20 years, and was also the supervising pharmacist at Marra's Waterford store. She was also employed at AARP Pharmacy Service RPS as a central doctor call center pharmacist supporting mail order dispensing services to the AARP membership; she finalized her career with the N.Y.S. Department of Health - Medicaid Policy and Management group in 2010. One of her greatest satisfactions in pharmacy was serving customers and assisting them with understanding and correctly using their prescriptions and medications. Jane was a member of the Troy Area Pharmacists Society (T.A.P.S.) and Pharmacists Society of New York State (P.S.S.N.Y.). She served and supported the A.C.P.H.S. community and the College as a member the Alumni Association Board for many years. Jane's community activities included serving as a "Den Leader Coach" for Saratoga County Boy Scouts of America Pack 41; and as chairwoman of the committee for B.S.A. Troop 30; she was also a religious education at St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Her retirement allowed for extended traveling with her husband, hi-lighted with 14 days in Hawaii; several Caribbean Island visits; a Trans-Atlantic 16 day cruise ending with a week in Rome, Italy; a week in Paris, France and a week in London, U.K. as well as a 15-day trans-Panama Canal cruise ending in Los Angeles. She also enjoyed many trips to their time-shares in Virginia and Hilton Head Island, S.C. She leaves her love and blessings to her cherished sons, Joseph B. (Lori) Fox, Deane M. (Christine) Fox and Jonathan T. Fox; her beloved grandchildren, Kasey M. (Zack) Bashaw, Alexandra E. Fox, Morgan D. Fox, Bryan J. Fox, Madeline J. Fox, Lauren P. Fox and Patrick J. Fox. She is also survived by her sisters, Anne Marie J. Wells and Jo-Adele (Steve) Roberts; brothers-in-law, D. Terrance Fox and Douglas L. Fox; and sister-in-law Jeanine A. (Richard) Gimlin as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The interment will be in St. John's Cemetery in Troy. Friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home, 870 Second Ave., (124th and 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh. For online condolences please visit











