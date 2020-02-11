Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 (518)-766-3828 Memorial service 11:00 AM Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home 11 Elm Street Nassau , NY 12123 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hitchcock, Jane Claire Wood SCHODACK Jane Claire Wood Hitchcock, 82, passed away surrounded by family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on February 8, 2020, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She showed the utmost of grace and kindness toward her many caregivers and faced cancer the way she lived her life - with courage, tenacity, and a never faltering sense of humor. Her strength and spirit inspired all who knew her. While bravely undergoing countless treatments, she witnessed the birth of her first great-grandson, the marriage of not one, but two of her grandchildren and celebrated her 80th birthday. Jane was a devoted wife, nurturing mother and proud grandmother. She was at her best baking cookies and her famous rolls, doting on her family, tending flower gardens, playing games with her grandchildren, socializing with friends and organizing travel expeditions. She and her adoring husband had countless adventures that took them to all 50 states, Europe and Australia. Her genuine warmth, playful sassy spirit and outgoing personality made her beloved by all. Jane is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Floyd Joseph Hitchcock Sr.; her brother, Richard Wood; her children, Sharon Lawrence, F. Joseph Hitchcock and Debra (Dave) Tremont; her grandchildren, Carrie (Robert) Lorence, Rebecca (John) Fischer, Joseph (Erin) Hitchcock, Ashley (Brandon) Ballou, Travis (Caitlyn) Hitchcock, Stephanie King, Aaron Hitchcock, Mary Hitchcock, Michael Tremont, Daniel Tremont, Lindsey Hitchcock and Sara Hitchcock; and her great-grandchildren, Claire Fischer, Regan Lorence, Paige Lorence and Patrick Fischer. She is also survived by her three sisters-in-law, Mary Pettit, Marion Hitchcock and Deanna Hitchcock; many cherished nieces, nephews and friends; including her dearest lifelong pals, Beverly Folderman and Denny Melino. Jane and her family wish to thank all of the nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Hospice Inn for their compassion and support. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may to be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.







