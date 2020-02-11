Hitchcock, Jane Claire Wood SCHODACK Jane Claire Wood Hitchcock, 82, passed away surrounded by family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on February 8, 2020, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may to be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020