Jane Claire Wood Hitchcock

Guest Book
  • "We reach out to you with heartfelt sympathy."
    - Jeff + BJ Smith
  • "It is so rare that you meet someone who is beautiful inside..."
  • "Janes family, i am so sorry for your loss, she always had..."
    - Sue Hoffman
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Patty & Greg
Service Information
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY
12123
(518)-766-3828
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home
11 Elm Street
Nassau, NY 12123
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hitchcock, Jane Claire Wood SCHODACK Jane Claire Wood Hitchcock, 82, passed away surrounded by family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on February 8, 2020, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may to be made to Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.