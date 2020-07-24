1/1
Jane Ellyn (Danahy) Nardini
Nardini, Jane Ellyn (Danahy) ALBANY Jane Ellyn (Danahy) Nardini passed from this life, surrounded with her family's love, at the Teresian House in Albany on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 84. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Foley) Danahy. Jane was raised in Schenectady and was a graduate of St. Columba High School. She furthered her education at the Mildred Elly Business School. Jane was married to Raymond M. Nardini with whom she raised three children. In later years, Jane worked in the office of the Forts Ferry Elementary School in Latham, for the state of New York and as an administrative assistant for the Colonie Public Employment Relations Board from where she retired. She had been a resident of the Kingsway Community and later Coburg Village. She enjoyed traveling and the times spent with her family. Jane was the beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Nardini who died in 1990; much loved mother of Michael (Joanne) Nardini of Mechanicville, Katherine (Robert "Bob") Schanz of Menands, and Lisa (John Matthews) Weaver of Latham; cherished grandmother of Janci Welch, Michael Nardini, Evan Schanz, Colin Schanz, Stephanie Weaver and Derrick Weaver; and devoted great-grandmother of Emma, Catie, Michael and Natalie. A funeral Mass for Jane will be celebrated by the Reverend Joseph Cebula on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Crescent, 86 Church Hill Road, Crescent followed by the Rite of Committal and interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Jane's family on Sunday, from 2 until 4 p.m., at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway in Watervliet. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, all guests must wear masks, observe social distancing and will be limited to a specific number inside the building at any given time. For those who wish to remember Jane in a special way, her family suggests donations be made to the Teresian House Foundation, 200 Washington Avenue Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 in recognition of the kind and dedicated care she received. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of Crescent
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
July 24, 2020
Kathy and family, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Love,
Susan Zobre
Susan Zobre
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. Although I never had the pleasure of meeting you in person, your daughter painted a lovely, funny and inspiring picture of you with the happy stories of your warmth and determination. You seemed to touch everyone in a positive way. May you rest in peace. Comfort is found in the memories we share.
Rose B.
Friend
