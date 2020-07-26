Pabst, Jane F. ALBANY Jane Frances Pabst (O'Neil), once again earned her wings on July 24, 2020, passing on while resting comfortably at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Albany. Born in Albany, Jane was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Frances M. Tyrrell O'Neil; and wife of the late Rowland J. Pabst. She is survived by her dear son, Francis Pabst, granddaughter, Yasmine; brothers, Thomas R. O'Neil (MaryJo) and Michael F. O'Neil (Jill); one niece, several nephews and cousins. A strong, intelligent, and tenacious young woman, Jane set off to work for TWA in the early 1960's, quickly discovering her love of travel. Brilliantly independent, Jane spent near ten years traveling the world over. Anyone who knew her has heard a story or two, as Jane loved to share her worldly knowledge with all. And now, Jane takes to the skies once more, to travel the world and beyond. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jane's family Tuesday morning, July 28, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Please enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; Masks and social distancing are required. 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Her funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Jane in a special way may send a contribution to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com