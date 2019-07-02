Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Farrar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Farrar, Jane AUSTIN, Texas Jane Farrar (nee Hoogstoel) passed away on June 27, 2019, in Austin. Jane was the wife of the late Leamon Farrar of Scotia. Born in Troy, Jane spent over 80 years in the Capital District. She was an alumna of the University of Vermont, Russell Sage College and Emma Willard School. Jane was a passionate quilter and organized and encouraged fundraising craft fairs at Coburg Village. She was a long-time member of The Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady and Women's Alliance and was passionate about helping children in need. She taught home economics at Washington Irving Middle School in Schenectady and was active for many years in the Cooperative Extension at Cornell. She is survived by her sons, Stuart and Allan Tygert; her daughters-in-law, Jane and Terri; and her grandchildren Miranda, Luke (his wife Alei) and Kyle. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity that serves children. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish (512) 263-1511.



