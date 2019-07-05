Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Feist Melas. View Sign Service Information Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-4454 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 View Map Prayer Service 4:30 PM Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home 633 Central Avenue Albany , NY 12206 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Send Flowers Obituary

Melas, Jane Feist ALBANY Jane Feist Melas, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born in 1932 in Auburn, N.Y. to John and Alice Meaker Feist. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Dr. Michael Melas; her twin sister Louise Feist Phillips, and her brother, John Feist. She is survived by her children, son, George (Kari) of Delmar and Andrea (James) Papandrea of Guilderland; four grandchildren, Trystan and Jesse Melas and Michelle and Matthew Papandrea; sister-in-law, Angeline Koutelis; beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She leaves behind dear friends from St. Sophia Greek Church in Auburn and New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where she spent many winters. She leaves behind two special friends from nursing school, Ginny and Joan. She grew up in Auburn, graduating from Auburn East High School in 1950. Upon graduating, she moved to Albany, where she attended Union University School of Nursing graduating in 1953, and then worked as a R.N. at Albany Hospital where she met her husband. She was a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, active in the Thursday Senior Group as well as other church activities. She was a member of the Wolferts Roost Country Club, where she enjoyed golf and bowling. She volunteered for the Red Cross organizing many Blood Drives throughout the years. We would like to thank the kind, caring staff at Community Hospice for their compassionate care of our mother during her final days. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 7, from 2-5 p.m. with a Trisiagon Service at 4:30 p.m. in the Tebbutt Funeral Home, Albany. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 8, at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Those who wish may donate to the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12203 or St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave the family an on-line condolence please visit







