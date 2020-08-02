Gabriels, Jane Kiernan BOLTON LANDING Jane Kiernan Gabriels born on April 11, 1925, in Albany, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Jane was the daughter of prominent businessman Peter DeLacy Kiernan (Rose & Kiernan Insurance) and Carroll Guerin Kiernan of Montreal, Quebec. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alexander George Gabriels Jr.; her brothers, Peter DeLacy Kiernan Jr. and James Guerin Kiernan; and her sister Carroll Kiernan Devitt. Jane attended Miss Quinn's School and Kenwood Convent of the Sacred Heart. She married Dr. A.G. Gabriels Jr. on May 1, 1948, and they remained married for nearly 50 years, until Dr. Gabriels' death on December 27, 1997. Jane lived in the Albany area and summered in Bolton Landing all her life. In 1984, she moved to Bolton Landing to live year-round. In her youth, she was an accomplished horsewoman, and in the mid-1960s, ran a riding stable in Bolton for four years. She also owned, with her husband, standardbred racehorses. In the 1940s, she infamously participated in local car jalopy races. Jane also loved ice boating. Bolton Landing was her home. She was an active member of the Bolton Free Library for 15 years and served on the board of trustees and president for six years. She was instrumental in building the library addition. Jane was a board member of the Southern Adirondack Library System and served on the finance committee and as president. She served on the Bolton Zoning Revision Committee in the late 1980s, and on the Bolton Planning Board for ten years, serving as chair for much of that time. She resigned in 2001 and became a member of the Warren County Planning Board where she served as vice chair for six years. For 20 years, she volunteered at the Bolton Historical Society, and was also a long-standing member of the Lake George Garden Club and The Bolton Book Club. In the early 2000s, she tried but was unable to get permission from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to rebuild Rush Island in Basin Bay in memory of Frank Leonbruno. At the Albany Institute of History and Art she chaired the committee to establish the Dutch Room. In the late 1970s, she was president of the New York Capital District Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, Inc., and organized a group of members to reproduce needlework items at historic museums in the Albany area: Schuyler Mansion, Ten Broeck Mansion, and Albany Institute of History and Art. As president, Jane oversaw the complete restoration of goldwork stitching on drapes for the New York State Governor's Office Executive Chamber. She was asked to serve as director of the Metropolitan Region of the EGA, and as chairperson for the Metropolitan Regional Seminar in Albany. For six years, she volunteered at Peebles Island, working on textile restoration for New York State. She studied needle arts like Battenburg lace and Mountmellick embroidery with many teachers, including L'Ecole de Broderie d'Art, Madame Young Yang Chung, Kaffe Fasett, among others. She re-beaded costumes at the Marcella Sembrich Opera Museum, sewed a 11x5 foot wall hanging for the Conservation Club Community Center, and contributed a large hand-sewn bouquet of flowers to the Bolton Landing Chamber of Commerce. Her work has been published in: Threads of the Past: Needlework from Historic Sites in Albany, Volume 1, and Threads of the Past: Goldwork in the New York State Capital, Volume II, and in Stories from Dragonfly Pond. Her original textile and needle art works may be viewed on the North Country Public Radio digital gallery, "Alive in Thread." She is survived by six wonderful sons and her darling daughter: Alexander G. Gabriels III of Bolton Landing, James G. of Charlo, Mont., Jeffery K. and Jo Ann T. of East Greenbush, Thomas J. of Albany, Chris D. and Gail G. of Bolton Landing, David D. of Bolton Landing, and Jane D. of Vancouver, B.C.; six grandchildren, Jessica G. and Kyle Slagen, James K. and Marissa Gabriels, Taylor G., Sarah G. and Steve Chasey, Sam G., and Alex G. and Kyle McGlone; two great-grandchildren: Ella Jane Gabriels, and Macoy Gabriels Chasey; numerous relatives in the U.S., Canada and Italy, and many wonderful, steadfast friends. The wake will be held at the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburgh on Tuesday, August 4, from 4-6 p.m. A Mass will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Bolton Landing on Wednesday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the family plot in St. Agnes Cemetery, Albany immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Bolton Free Library, 4922 Lakeshore Dr., P.O. Box 389, Bolton Landing, NY, 12814, would be appreciated. Please visit alexanderfh.net
