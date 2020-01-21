Gitto, Jane DELMAR Jane Gitto, 75, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. Born in Albany and a graduate of Cardinal McCloskey High School, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Aliberti) Gitto. Jane worked as a clerk at CSEA for 37 years and was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Jane loved to dance and frequently went to the SOS dances. She also loved to read. She is survived by her sister, Carmela (the late Victor) Zaccardo; her niece,Vicki (Ted) Koch; and her nephew, Michael (Suzanne) Zaccardo; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, Zachary, Matthew, Tracey, Katie and Victor; and great-great-nephew Henry. Jane's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Jane's family from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Jane's memory to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210 or the . Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 21, 2020