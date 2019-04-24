Jane Golub

Golub, Jane ADL mourns the loss of longtime advocate, supporter and friend Jane Golub. An educator, community leader, activist and philanthropist, Jane believed deeply that education was the key to changing hearts and minds and making our world a more inclusive, respectful place. We are indebted to her contribution of helping to create the first A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE Institute curriculum which is today used across the country to educate young people and educators in fighting bias, bullying and bigotry. We extend our deepest condolences to her husband, Neil, her daughter, Mona, and her grandson, Ira. Jonathan Greenblatt CEO Anti-Defamation League Evan R. Bernstein ADL New York Regional Director
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019
