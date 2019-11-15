Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane H. McClellan. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Zion's UCC Taborton Send Flowers Obituary

McClellan, Jane H. AVERILL PARK Jane H. McClellan, 82 of Barzen Road, died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the comfort of her home after a long illness. A lifelong resident of Sand Lake, Jane was the daughter of the late Carl and Bessie Teal Dobert. She was a 1955 graduate of the Averill Park High School. Jane's working career started with the New York Telephone Company until her children were born. In 1969 she went to work for the Capital Mutual Insurance Company in Sand Lake starting as a bookkeeper, and at the time of her retirement in 1998, had moved up to assistant treasurer. After her retirement, Jane was a deputy clerk in the Sand Lake Town Clerks office for 20 years. Jane was a lifelong member of the Zion's United Church of Christ in Taborton. She had sat on the Church Board, served on numerous committees, was a weekly money counter and money collector for various activities and events. She was a member of the Sand Lake Seniors and had served as treasurer and vice president. Jane was an avid bowler for many years. Jane was the mother of the late Tory E. McClellan; and sister of the late Hilda Biittig, George L. Dobert, Evelyn Hoffman, Chester Dobert, Marshall B. Dobert, Ada Mae Ernest, Donald C. Dobert and Ralph Dobert. Survivors include her son Todd (Carol) McClellan of Sand Lake; her daughter Tracy (Steve) Mohan of Poestenkill; her sister June Price of Arizona; her grandchildren, Meredith, Myles, Marcus, Nicole, Victoria and Gregory; her great-grandchildren, Brynn, Beckett, Cole, Alexa, Caleb, Hendrix, Vera and Cash along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral on Monday, November 18, at 10 a.m. in the Zion's UCC Taborton. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Interment in the Taborton Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jane H. McClellan may be made to the Zion's UCC, 741 Taborton Rd, Sand Lake, NY, 12153 or Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit







