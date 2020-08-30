Carson, Jane I. COLONIE Jane I. Carson, 96, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020, at Daughters of Sarah in Albany. She was born on May 14, 1924, to parents Clifford and Elsie (Rhodes) LaForge of Newburgh, N.Y. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, husband Robert; son John (Leona); grandson, Bob (Kerry); brothers, Clifford and Ralph LaForge; and sister, Mildred Baack. Jane retired from the N.Y. State Tax Department and also served for many years as a waitress. She loved music, had a beautiful voice, and was a pianist/organist at several churches. Jane and her beloved husband of 63 years enjoyed their camp at Pine Haven campground on Sacandaga Lake in the summer. Her pontoon boat (Big Blue), purchased in 1985, was her pride and joy, and is still the Queen of the Lake, none the worse for wear and tear. Such wonderful memories of summer weekends spent surrounded by kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. Bob and Jane wintered at their home in Ft. Mc Coy, Fla. and enjoyed many Caribbean cruises together. Touring Alaska in their son's motorhome topped their most memorable trips. Jane leaves behind her children, Russell (Ramona), Patricia Aviza (Steve), and William (Susie); 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren (with two more in the oven!); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will always be remembered for her loving, caring ways, her keen mind, her amazing memory, and especially for her love of family and tradition. The family wishes to thank Daughters of Sarah for taking such wonderful loving care of Jane, for making her final days comfortable, and especially for allowing the family to visit her in person during her last week. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 9-10 a.m., at Newcomer Funeral Home, 343 Karner Road, Colonie. A private family funeral service will be held immediately afterwards. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com