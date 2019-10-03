Marchese, Jane K. WYNANTSKILL Jane K. Marchese, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Jane was born and raised in Wynantskill, she was the daughter of Henry King and Bessie Ford King; and the loving wife to the late Michael J. Marchese. Jane worked as a library assistant for the North Greenbush Public Library for over 35 years. Jane was a warm, kind and gentle person, who loved her family, she especially loved spending time at her grandchildren's activities. She was a member of the Wynantskill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Jane is survived by her children, Barbara (Jack) Stemp of Wynantskill, Michael Marchese Jr. of Wynantskill and Douglas (Christina) Marchese of Halfmoon; her grandchildren, Peter (Kelly) Melaragno, Zachary Stemp, Lauren (Bill) Stemp and Katie Marchese; her great-grandchildren, Aubrielle Stemp, Olivia Stemp, William Novak, Jackson Novak, Dominick Novak, Abagail Melaragno, Nicholas Melaragno, Stephen Melaragno, Anna Salerno, Madison Parks and Gabriella Parks; her siblings, Lillian Rosenfield, Eleanor Markel and Robert King, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 58 3rd St., Troy, Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Memorial donations in memory of Jane may be made to the Wynantskill Fire Department or North Greenbush Public Library. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019