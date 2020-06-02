Way, Jane "Jae" K. LATHAM Jane "Jae" K. Way, 68, of Latham, died on May 26, 2020, due to early-onset Alzheimer's disease. She was born on December 15, 1951, in Hudson to the late Richard A. and Florence E (Couchman) Way of Columbiaville. Jae is survived by her husband Tim; sister Joyce (Frank) Shufelt of Hudson; daughter Gina (Depew) Roetina of Athens; grandchildren, Wesley Kilmer, Bridget Kilmer and Collin Wiltsie, four great-grandchildren, two nieces and two nephews. Jae was a 1970 graduate of Ichabod Crane High School, majoring in business, participating in the Crane Acting Troupe, Chorale and volunteering in the Library. Jae attended Columbia-Greene Community College and received an A.A. in social science at the College of San Mateo and a B.A. in humanities at John F. Kennedy University in Orinda, Calif. She later achieved a Level II Practitioner of Psychosynthesis after training in Amherst, Mass. Jae wore many hats over her 68 years. Her first job was a bookkeeper at Bedell's Express. Later jobs included administrative assistant and chief of staff roles at the N.Y.S. Assembly, N.Y.S. Senate Campaign Operations Manager for the Late J.W. Hasper of Allegheny County N.Y., assistant executive director of Communications and Operations for CLaS (County Legislators and Supervisors Association of New York State), director of administration, Pyramid Alternatives, Pacifica Calif., and executive director, Family Service Counseling Center, San Leandro, Calif. While in California, Jae participated in several Women's Dream Quest retreats at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, where she became a small group leader. She brought this experience back with her to New York and formed Oneself a holistic life coaching business that also ran women's retreats and day programs. She was noted for one tool in particular a traveling labyrinth she used to educate and provide a contemplative experience to others. She guided many women of all ages to discover their life's joy and unconditional love of oneself. After Alzheimer's disease brought an end to her business, Jae became passionate about Generations Together at Albany Medical College. This program pairs first year medical students with people who are diagnosed with dementia. Each year, Jae spoke to the entire freshman class, relating how she experienced the disease. It fulfilled a need she had to help others. In her final years she found her favorite place on earth -- Key West, Fla., where performers and saloon owners fondly remember her. A special thank you goes out to the staff of the Blue Unit at Daughters of Sarah nursing home who took excellent care of Jae in her final days. Thanks are also sent to the Alzheiemer's Association of Albany for their many essential programs, the staff of Bright Horizons at the Beltrone Center in Colonie who gave Jae a reason to look forward and the doctors and staff of Neurology Group of Albany Medical Center who treated Jae like family. When asked how others could honor her, Jae replied, "Each day offers an opportunity to perform random acts of kindness that give others hope." To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 2, 2020.