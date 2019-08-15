Jane Lombardo (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
Obituary
Lombardo, Jane ALBANY Jane Lombardo, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Alexander and Loretta Mayakis. Jane was predeceased by her husband Paul Lombardo; and her sister Carol Seidenberg. Jane had worked as a nurse's aide at Child's Nursing Home in Albany for several years and had also worked at Stewart's on Delaware Avenue. She was the sister of Gail (Kevin) O'Hara and Joyce Brustle (late William). She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 19, at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Albany at 12 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 15, 2019
