Irish, Jane M. NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Jane M. Irish, 94, formerly of Newton Street, Lake George, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Halifax Health Hospice in Edgewater, Fla. Born on February 28, 1925, in Albany, she was the daughter of late James and Loretta (Pinion) Mulroy. Jane graduated from Albany High School before embarking on her 25-year career with New York Telephone Co. While working up through the ranks to chief operator, she also worked in the plant operations division before retiring in 1985. One of Jane's favorite pastimes was spending time at her home on Lake George with her husband, Arthur. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the Bend in the River Golf Course with her Lake George lady friends. Jane obtained her real estate brokers license and sold real estate in the Glens Falls area for many years. She was a longtime member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, and also served as grand regent, Court McDermott of The Catholic Daughters of America. Jane was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Robert H. Collins; second husband, Arthur H. Irish Jr.; three brothers, James, John and Jerry Mulroy; sister, Jacqueline Cox; brother-in-law, Karl Irish; and stepdaughter, Martha Irish. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Scruggs and her husband, James; a grandson, Anthony James Sourdiff and his wife, Jaime; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Aiden, all of Burlington, Vt.; a sister, Janice McGuire of Albany; sisters-in-law, Margaret Mulroy of Albany and Barbara Irish of Warrensburg; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jane's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Walter Allen for his kindness and compassion during her final days. At Jane's request there are no calling hours scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 5, in the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 51 Mohican St., Lake George with the Reverend Joseph Busch, presiding. The Rite of Committal will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Expressions of sympathy may be made to . Please visit



50 Mohican St

Lake George, NY 12845

