Manna, Jane M. Lawless TROY Jane M. Lawless Manna, 79, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Everett Lawless and Marie McChesney Lawless; and wife of the late Claude P. Manna Sr. She had resided in the Troy, Brunswick and Grafton areas all her life and was a graduate of Troy High School. Jane was a retired bookkeeper for several area businesses and later worked for Food Circus in Troy and Walmart. Survivors include a son, Claude P. (Carol) Manna Jr. of Rensselaer; a daughter, Gina M. (James) Sleeper of Selkirk; and a granddaughter, Elise Rebecca Manna of Santa Barbara, Calif. She loved her dog, ChinChin. She was predeceased by a sister, Della Ann Boomhower. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jane M. Manna to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020