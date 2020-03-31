Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Manna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane M. Lawless Manna


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane M. Lawless Manna Obituary
Manna, Jane M. Lawless TROY Jane M. Lawless Manna, 79, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Everett Lawless and Marie McChesney Lawless; and wife of the late Claude P. Manna Sr. She had resided in the Troy, Brunswick and Grafton areas all her life and was a graduate of Troy High School. Jane was a retired bookkeeper for several area businesses and later worked for Food Circus in Troy and Walmart. Survivors include a son, Claude P. (Carol) Manna Jr. of Rensselaer; a daughter, Gina M. (James) Sleeper of Selkirk; and a granddaughter, Elise Rebecca Manna of Santa Barbara, Calif. She loved her dog, ChinChin. She was predeceased by a sister, Della Ann Boomhower. Funeral service private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jane M. Manna to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now