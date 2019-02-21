Nowakowski, Jane M. Salvi CLIFTON PARK Jane M. Nowakowski, 86 of Boyack Road, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Dominic Salvi and Maria Lupusella Salvi. She was raised in Troy and Brunswick and resided in Clifton Park since 1979 and was a graduate of Troy High School. Mrs. Nowakowski owned and operated The Shortstop corner store on Cemetery Road in Halfmoon for 15 years, retiring in 2006. Prior to that, she owned several bars in Southern Saratoga County including The Spotlight Lounge, The Spotlight Lounge II, The Pine Grove Inn and Paul's Place of Mechanicville. She was a founding member of the Troy Association of Police Wives and enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She was sociable and witty and loved to dance. Survivors include three sons, Dominic A. Nowakowski, Clifton Park, Robert J. Nowakowski, Clifton Park and Paul S. (Connie) Nowakowski, Clifton Park; a daughter, Nancy A. Nowakowski, Clifton Park and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Nicholas, Joseph, Mary, Victoria and Samuel. A graveside service will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jane M. Nowakowski to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) for Samaritan Hospital 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. To sign the guestbook, or light a candle, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary