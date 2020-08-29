1/1
Jane M. Whitehouse
Whitehouse, Jane M. TROY Jane (Miller) Whitehouse, 64, tragically passed away on August 21, 2020, a victim of a fatal highway accident in Schroon Lake, N.Y. She is survived by her loving son, Ryan J. Whitehouse, of Austin, Texas; and brothers, John C. Miller of Booth Bay, Maine, and Thomas J. Miller of Dover, Pa. Jane was born in Williamsport, Pa., to Claude and Meriam (Yagel) Miller, who predeceased her. She was president and CEO of Whitehouse Associates, a consulting firm specializing in industrial health and safety, working with companies throughout the entire United States. Jane received a B.S. in biology from Lafayette College where she also swam competitively in the butterfly stroke. She went on to receive her master's degree from Harvard in environmental health sciences. Jane was president of the Capital District Swim Officials organization and officiated swim and diving meets. Jane loved spending time with friends and family at her home on Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks. She was an avid slalom waterskiier and kayaker. Jane's friends and family are heartbroken at the loss of this beautiful, vibrant, loving life. Small memorials will be held to celebrate her life in Troy and Pennsylvania. Please check her Facebook for further details. Donations may be made in her honor to the Double H Ranch, which caters to disabled and seriously ill children, at www.doublehranch.org/donate.


Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2020.
